LEGO Foundation Awards $100M To Sesame Workshop

The LEGO Foundation awarded the Sesame Workshop with a $100 million grant for an initiative to support children affected by the Rohingya and Syrian refugee crises.

In partnership with BRAC, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), and New York University’s Global TIES for Children, Sesame Workshop will offer early childhood and play-based learning opportunities to children affected in Bangladesh and the Syrian response area.

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Foundation Board, remarked, “This partnership marks the first step of the LEGO Foundation’s commitment to work within the humanitarian field to support children’s holistic development that incorporates learning through play. We hope to inspire other funders, humanitarian actors, world leaders and governments to act and urgently prioritize support for play-based early childhood development for children in humanitarian crises-a vastly overlooked but vital component in the progress of humanitarian aid.”