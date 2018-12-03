All3media International Closes Deal With ViuTV

All3media International secured a scripted collaboration with Hong Kong’s ViuTV.

As part of the agreement, the free TV service acquired 100 hours of primetime drama content. ViuTV picked up both seasons of the drama series Accused, the Welsh noir Hidden (pictured), seasons one and two of the crime series The Missing, and the thriller National Treasure.

ViuTV also acquired light-hearted comedy for its English-language channel ViuTVsix, including Step Dave, Witless, and Marley’s Ghosts.