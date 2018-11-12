TRT World Expands Distribution With OONA

Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) is expanding the global reach of its international news platforms TRT World and TRT Arabi.

The free OTT mobile entertainment platform OONA will offer the two news services to its 185 million subscribers across Indonesia.

Furkan Han, TRT World’s head of Global Digital & Satellite Distribution & Partnership, remarked, “We’ve been investing in digital growth since day one, and provide our content to all demographics, in which ever way they prefer. Our partnership with OONA TV enables delivery of TRT World and TRT Arabi content to millions of people in Indonesia.”