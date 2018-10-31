TRT World Partners With South Africa’s Open News

TRT World partnered with Open News to provide news and current-affairs content.

Open News launches tomorrow, November 1, to support Openview, the South African free-to-air satellite TV service.

Roch Pellerin, director of Marcom & Distribution at TRT World, commented, “Our partnership with Open News is promising, as the channel is set to keep news viewers informed and entertained with local and international stories. As we pride ourselves in changing the narratives and bringing the human side to the story, it is an achievement to reach broader audiences and deliver beyond expectations.”