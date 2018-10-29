Studio 100 Film Presents ‘On The Edge’

Studio 100 Film is presenting the brand-new, animated film On The Edge.

Produced by On The Edge Productions, with Studio 100 Media and Flying Bark Productions, the animated movie follows a group of endangered animals: a solenodon, a kakapo, a pangolin, an aye-aye, and a purple frog. Donnie, the solenodon, leads his friends on a mission to fight against extinction.

Thorsten Wegener, director of Business Operations at Studio 100 Film, remarked, “The movie’s goal is to entertain kids and families and make them fall in love with the characters, to be motivated to learn more about them, and allow them to explore the real-world dangers faced by EDGE animals. And additionally it is all for a good cause.”

On The Edge is planned for 2021.