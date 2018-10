Netflix To Develop Wyclef Jean Animated Musical

Netflix announced a CG-animated feature on musical artist Wyclef Jean.

Stampede has partnered with Jean to produce the film, which will be written by Justin Marks. The film will tell the real-life story of Jean’s Haitian childhood.

Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids and Family at Netflix, commented, “Animation is a medium that travels the globe exceptionally well and we cannot wait to share Wyclef’s unique perspective and voice with family audiences around the world.”