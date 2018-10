FOX Orders ‘Duncanville’

FOX ordered 13 episodes of the animated comedy Duncanville from co-creators Amy Poehler, and Mike and Julie Scully.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television, the family comedy centers on the lives of 15-year-old Duncan and his high-strung mom, Annie. The voice cast includes Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

Duncanville is scheduled to premiere during the 2019-2020 season.