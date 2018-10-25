Over 200 New Companies Took Part In SPORTELMonaco

The 29th edition of SPORTELMonaco ended yesterday after three days of conferences and meetings for sports industry and media professionals.

3,026 delegates and 968 companies representing 78 countries were in attendance. The SPORTEL Awards took place on October 23 at the Grimaldi Forum, where Didier Deschamps received the SPORTEL Lifetime Sport Achievement Award.

During this year’s event, Monaco Mediax CEO Laurent Puons and SportBusiness CEO Ben Speight announced the Sports Decision Makers Summits, a joint venture between SPORTEL and SportBusiness. The first summit will be held in Miami from May 6-7, 2019.