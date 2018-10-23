Up The Ladder: Blumhouse Television

Blumhouse Television announced several new appointments for its Production, Development, and Business Affairs teams.

For its Production division, the company brought on Lisa Niedenthal as executive vice president, Tevin Adelman as vice president, and Alexandra Reed as manager. Anne Pedersen was hired as senior vice president of Business Affairs. Kyle Chalmers was appointed vice president of Development and Original Programming. Additionally, Sahar Vahedi was promoted to director of Development.

Marci Wiseman, co-president of Blumhouse Television, stated, “2018 has been an incredible year for us, with series launches on HBO, Facebook Watch, USA Network, Hulu and Netflix and award-winning documentaries at the Sundance and Tribeca Film Festivals, plus docuseries in production at FX, Sundance and Oxygen, so staffing up has been a priority.”

Co-president Jeremy Gold added, “We have been very fortunate to bring on such outstanding executives to fill critically important roles.”