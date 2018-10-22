NENT Group Brings Viaplay TV To Finland

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) launched Viaplay TV in Finland.

Subscribers will be able to access 15 TV channels, including YLE TV1, MTV3, TLC, FOX, National Geographic, Discovery, Euronews, and Eurosport 1, among others.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group president and CEO, remarked, “We were the first in the Nordic region to launch a full streaming service, then the first to add linear TV channels, and now we’re meeting viewers’ demands in Finland for an even more comprehensive service that seamlessly integrates streaming and channel offerings.”