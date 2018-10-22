HBO Europe Greenlights Spanish Original ‘Patria’

HBO Europe greenlit its first original Spanish series, Patria.

The eight-episode adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s novel will begin shooting in northern Spain in early 2019. The story follows two families that are divided by the separatist terrorism of ETA. Produced by Alea Media, the HBO Europe Original Production is developed with the additional participation of HBO Latin America.

Antony Root, EVP of Original Programming, described the series, “A personal, human story that unfolds against the backdrop of political violence in the Basque country, and which explores themes of grief, community and forgiveness, Patria is at once acutely local and affectingly universal.”