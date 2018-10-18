‘Chipe Libre’ Set to Premiere on Greece’s OPEN Channel

Greece’s OPEN Channel, Comarex, and Canal 13 have announced that romantic comedy series Chipe Libre (aka Free Pass), will premiere in late October on OPEN Channel, and will then air in primetime three times a week. The show tells the tale of Julieta and Gonzalo, a once perfect couple now on the verge of separation. They see a therapist who advises them to take some time apart. During these three months, they are not to know what the other is doing… or who they’re spending time with. Comarex is handling the international sales for this new version of the series.