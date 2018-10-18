Bassett Tapped as Lead in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical’

Stuck in the Middle’s Joshua Bassett has snagged the lead role in High School Musical: The Musical, a series for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch in late 2019. Based on the iconic High School Musical franchise that jumpstarted the careers of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, this new series will focus on Bassett’s Ricky, a cynical but charming high school junior with a bold plan to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini—auditioning to star opposite her in their school’s production of High School Musical.