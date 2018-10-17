Nippon TV’s ‘anone’ Wins MIPCOM Buyers’ Award

Nippon TV‘s drama series anone was given the MIPCOM Buyers’ Award for Japanese Drama yesterday.

From the creators of Mother and Woman – My Life For My Children, anone tells the story of a girl who loses her family and becomes separated from society in the aftermath.

While at MIPCOM, Nippon TV also signed a deal with Medyapim. The Turkish production company acquired the format rights to OASIS – a love story.

Atsushi Sogo, president of Business Development for Nippon TV, commented, “With the tremendous success of our earlier deals with Medyapim, we have come to realize there are great similarities between the Turkish and Japanese mentalities. In both countries, we have pinpointed a huge demand for emotional, relationship focused series that are uplifting and heartwarming.”