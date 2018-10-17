Madd Entertainment Closes Deal With Victory Media For ‘My Little Girl’

Madd Entertainment, the joint venture between Medyapim and Ay Yapim, inked its first deal with Greece’s Victory Media for My Little Girl.

The family drama is about eight-year-old Öykü and her unaccountable father Demir. Produced by Medyapim, My Little Girl launched on Turkey’s TV8 network in September. Other titles part of Madd’s MIPCOM roster include One Litre of Tears, Crash, and Persona.

International Sales director Özlem Özsumbul commented, “Interest in My Little Girl is running very high, and not just because it’s a strong story with great ratings.”