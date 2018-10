Ledafilms To Distribute ‘Playmobil: The Movie’ Across LATAM

Argentina’s Ledafilms will distribute the forthcoming Playmobil: The Movie across Latin America.

Combining live action with animation, the film features Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, and Daniel Radcliffe among its voice cast. Directed and created by Disney veteran Lino DiSalvo, the animated picture follows a sister’s journey into the animated universe to find her brother.

Playmobil: The Movie will be in theaters in summer 2019.