SPI International Reveals Timeless Drama Channel

SPI International/FilmBox launched the Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), a new international HD network devoted to Turkish drama series and movies.

The channel will feature premium series, including Kurt Seyit and Sura, The Uncle in Black, 20 Minutes, and The End, among others. TDC is available for distribution via DTH platforms, cable networks, mobile and Smart TV, and OTT services.

Berk Uziyel, SPI International CEO, commented, “These shows are now in demand across new territories in Central and Eastern Europe, South Africa, Asia, and Latin America so SPI International is responding to this by offering TV operators a linear HD channel with mesmerizing top quality Turkish series that drive record breaking ratings.”