Rainbow Takes 44 Cats To Russia And France

Italy’s Rainbow closed broadcast deals with Russia’s Carousel and France Télévisions for 44 Cats.

The animated preschool series follows the adventures of four feline musicians who form the musical group The Buffycats. The four friends live in the Clubhouse, and go on adventures that focus on themes of friendship and altruism.

Both Carousel and France Télévisions will air 44 Cats beginning in September 2019.