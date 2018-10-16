All3media International Sells ‘Worst Cooks’ For Canada, Latin America

All3media International announced several sales for the long-running factual entertainment series Worst Cooks in America.

Discovery Latin America renewed seasons 11, 12, and 13 for air throughout the region. Blue Ant acquired the seasons 13 and 14 of the series for the T&E Channel in Canada.

Ananey picked up seasons 11 and 12 for Israel, and 24Kitchen acquired season 11 for the Netherlands.

All3media International also inked an exclusive multi-year first-look deal with U.K.-based Field Day Productions. The deal will focus on creating and developing non-scripted content for the global market. The first title to come out of the partnership will be Inside the American Embassy, a four-part documentary for Channel 4.