GRB Studios Sells ‘On the Case’ To Super RTL Germany

GRB Studios sold factual and true-crime series to Super RTL Germany. Super RTL acquired On the Case, Stalker Files, Nelson Serrano: I’m Innocent, and Until Proven Innocent: The Hannah Overton Story.

Additionally, GRB Studios finalized a number of deals while at MIPCOM. France’s Game One picked up the first two seasons of Man at Arms. Foxtel Australia acquired Man at Arms and On the Case for Foxtel C+I. Africa’s E.TV obtained 62 hours of Untold Stories of the ER.

The documentary Beyond Boundaries – The Harvey Weinstein Scandal was picked up by France’s M6, Sweden’s TV4, and Discovery Italy.