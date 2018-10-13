NBCUni Int’l Formats Presents ‘Songland’

NBCUniversal International Formats is presenting two new entertainment formats, Songland and The Titan Games.

Produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions, Songland features undiscovered songwriters who pitch and perform their original songs for three top music producers.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, The Titan Games finds contestants battling in challenges designed to put them in the ultimate test. The format is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio with A.Smith and Co. and Seven Bucks Productions.