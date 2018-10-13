FilmRise Acquires ‘Wildland’ Documentary

FilmRise acquired the North American distribution rights to Wildland.

From Alex Jablonski and Kahlil Hudson, the documentary shares the personal stories of a wildland firefighting crew. Danny Fisher, FilmRise CEO, remarked, “Wildland is a film poised for great success as a Theatrical On Demand release as it provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to uniquely present and share an incredible story and cinematic experience with the wildland fire fighting community, as well as a broader audience of nature and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Wildland will air on PBS’s Independent Lens on October 29, 2018. FilmRise will release the documentary as a Theatrical On Demand release in January 2019.