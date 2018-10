CBS Places Full-Season Order For ‘FBI’

CBS gave a full-season order to FBI.

The drama series is CBS’s most-watched new series, with over 13.6 million viewers. The series follows agents who tackle tough cases, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. Produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios, FBI premiered on September 25, 2018.

CBS Studios International distributes the series outside the U.S.