MIPCOM: Telefilms ‘Adrift’ In Action and Drama

Argentina’s Telefilms arrives at Cannes with a roster of films that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adrift is the true story of a young couple’s journey to survive one of the most lethal hurricanes in recorded history. In Hereditary (pictured) a family begins unraveling shocking secrets about their ancestry when their old matriarch passes away.

After a drug lord murders her husband and child, a young mother embarks on a brutal quest for vengeance in Peppermint. In a world where puppets coexist with humans, the cast of an ’80s children’s show find themselves becoming targets of a horrific murderer who picks them off one by one in The Happytime Murders.

In action-thriller Mile 22, James Silva and his crack CIA team will have to face the daunting task of safely transporting an Indonesian police officer with vital intel to an airstrip 22 miles away. Stand P-1.C2