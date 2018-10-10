MIPCOM: Kew Media Heads to ‘San Francisco’

Kew Media Distribution offers poignant documentaries, reality shows, and a new take on a popular franchise at MIPCOM.

Season two of Frankie Drake Mysteries (pictured) continues to follow Toronto’s first female private detectives at a time when prohibition and communism are hot topics of conversation. Drama series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco follows four women who travel to San Francisco and use their puzzle-solving abilities to solve murders.

In Care, a single mother, in the aftermath of a family tragedy, must face the struggle of raising her two children by herself. The Dead Lands is a drama series based on the successful film set in pre-European contact Polynesia.

Documentary series Decades of Movies examines the cultural, social, and political events that most impacted the film industry. Stand C15.A6