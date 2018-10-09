MIPCOM: The Chick Channel Arrives In 2019

Chick Media will be launching The Chick Channel (pictured) in the first quarter of 2019. The channel will showcase new and exciting voices in erotic programming, with a library of original Chick Media series and licensed content.

Sexperts is a candid talk show hosted by a panel of renowned sex therapists. In each episode, the panel helps one couple with creative and practical strategies for challenges faced in their intimate lives. Naked Hollywood goes behind the scenes with a look into the lives of stars in the adult entertainment business. The half-hour show is available in multiple formats, including explicit, erotic, or R-rated.

