MIPCOM: FilmRise Schools ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’

FilmRise brings drama, docs, and critical acclaim with their MIPCOM lineup, with a selection of introspective features destined to move audiences.

Critically acclaimed film The Miseducation of Cameron Post is the harrowing tale of a teenage girl sent to a gay conversion therapy center. A former actress who has since retreated to a quiet place surrounded by nature sets the stage for Mountain Rest(pictured). Attempting to reconnect with her daughter and granddaughter, the old actress relives stories from her glory days.

Ron Davis’ latest project Life In The Doghouse is the story of two men and their dedication to the cause of rescuing and re-housing unwanted dogs. Modern Hero is a documentary series that tells the story of women who have established themselves as trailblazers in diverse fields, including business, politics, and media.

Mantovani: The King of Stringshighlights one of the greatest orchestra conductors of all time, a man who sold over 60 million albums, and served as musical director for countless West End productions. The Premium Lounge