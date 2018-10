MIPCOM: Disney Shares ‘El Secreto de Selena’

Disney Media Distribution – Latin America is in Cannes to promote two new biographical dramas.

El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret) is the revealing story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tex-Mex.

Monzón (pictured) is a biography of Argentinian boxer Carlos Monzón, a onetime sports idol who was convicted of murdering his wife, the mother of his youngest son. C14