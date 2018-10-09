MIPCOM: Dick Clark Scores With ‘The Football Show’

Dick Clark Productions International arrives in Cannes stocked with live-event programming, factual entertainment, and non-scripted comedy.

Hosted from six of the greatest football cities, The Football Show (pictured) profiles 14 global sports superstars. Each episode of Fail Army includes an average of 60 clips of HD bloopers depicting sports washouts, natural disasters, and other hilarious mishaps.

Factual entertainment series Unknown Champions showcases the most eclectic international competitions. As the first major awards show of the season, The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards remains one of the entertainment world’s most recognized events.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will deliver live performances from the biggest names in music.