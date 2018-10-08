MIPCOM: Bomanbridge’s ‘Baking Adventure’

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media distributes a diverse catalog of lifestyle and factual entertainment formats, as well as drama and kids’ educational content.

The stunning documentary Terra reflects on the relationship between humankind and other species living on Earth. Donal’s Asian Baking Adventure finds food writer and cook Donal Skehan exploring the growing popularity of baking and flour-based foods in Asia.

Seasons one and two of Delicacy Hunter (pictured) follow British chef Jamie Bilbow as he travels along the Silk Road to track down gastronomic delicacies in and around China.

Paul Goes To Hollywood features Paul Hollywood's cross-country journey to Tinseltown to explore the connection between film and food. The animal kingdom's cutest youngsters are showcased in docu-series Baby Animals Around The World.