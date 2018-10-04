MIP Cancun To Present Keynote From Televisa And Panamax Execs

MIP Cancun will feature a super panel with Patricio Wills, president of Televisa Studios, and James M. McNamara, founder and chairman of Panamax Films, vice-chairman of Hemisphere Media Group, and chairman of Pantelion Films.

MIP Cancun participants will be able to take advantage of the “30 Minutes With” conferences, during which industry leaders will describe what their companies look for in terms of programming and production. Running concurrent with the distribution market, the MIP Cancun Co-Production Forum will match production partners to assist new projects and co-productions between pay-TV operators, production companies, and OTT and SVoD platforms.

MIP Cancun will take place from November 14-16, 2018.