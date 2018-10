Raydar Secures International Deals For ‘Apple Tree House’

Raydar Media announced sales for the preschool series Apple Tree House.

Chinese content distributor Jetsen Huashi acquired all seasons of the series. Raydar also closed a deal with BBC Worldwide to broadcast the first two seasons on CBeebies in Australia. Additionally, season one has been picked up for CBeebies in South Africa and in Poland.

Apple Tree House showcases the adventures of Mali and his new best friends as they solve daily problems and learn life lessons.