ZDF To Distribute Season Three of ‘Aircrash Confidential’

ZDF Enterprises acquired the global distribution rights to season three of Aircrash Confidential.

Produced by World Media Rights, the documentary series examines the reasons behind plane crashes and flight malfunction. The series includes interviews with investigators and researchers from various fields to provide their perspectives on aviation risk and disaster.

Discovery U.K. and Australia’s Nine Network have also signed on as co-production partners for the series.