Scholastic Preps New ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ With Licensing Deals

Scholastic Entertainment is preparing for the new version of the Clifford The Big Red Dog series with an expansive licensing plan.

Scholastic has readied three books to be launched in the U.S. There will be a book about swimming scheduled for May 2019, a back-to-school-themed book in July, and a “Welcome to Birdwell Island” to coincide with the launch of the series.

Debra Dorfman, VP and publisher of Global Licensing, Brands & Media, at Scholastic, said, “With a new television series, licensing program, movie and more on the way, we’re delighted to help reinvigorate the larger-than-life brand with a wide-ranging publishing program that will introduce Clifford, Emily Elizabeth and their friends to today’s young readers in fresh and exciting ways.”