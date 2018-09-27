Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi To Launch ‘Florence’ Series’

The former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will be launching his documentary series Florence.

The four-part series delves into the city that has inspired Renzi’s civil passion. The documentary will showcase several of Florence’s cultural and artistic locales, such as the Palazzo Vecchio, Uffizi Gallery, the Vasari Corridor, and many other locations. Renzi will narrate Florence, which was co-written by Renzi and Sergio Rubino.

The former Italian Prime Minister will attend MIPCOM in Cannes to launch the series.