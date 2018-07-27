Up The Ladder: A+E Networks Group

Hearst and The Walt Disney Company named Paul Buccieri as president of A+E Networks Group. Buccieri has served as president, A+E Studios and A+E Networks Portfolio Group, since 2016, overseeing all aspects of A+E Studios and the networks’ brand portfolio. In 2015, he joined A+E Networks as president, A&E and History, and was responsible for all content creation, marketing, and development for the two brands. He will report to the group’s board of directors. Buccieri commented, “I could not be prouder of A+E’s powerful brands, strong partnerships, and, most importantly, the talented people I get to work with every day. We look forward to expanding on our solid foundation of creativity.”