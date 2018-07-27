Movistar+’s ‘The Pier’ Premieres At MIPCOM

Movistar+‘s new original series The Pier will have its world premiere at MIPCOM 2018. The eight-hour original series tells the story of a high-profile architect who discovers that her dead husband was living a secret life with another woman. The series comes from Movistar+ and Telefonica in collaboration with Atresmedia Studios, and Vancouver Media. The World Premiere TV Screening of The Pier will take place on October 16, 2018, the second day of the four-day market. Other World Premiere TV Screenings programs include Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora.