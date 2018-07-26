IDW Media Holdings named Kerry McCluggage its new chief executive officer. Formerly serving as chairman for Paramount TV and president of Universal TV, McCluggage joined IDW’s Board of Directors in September 2017. McCluggage will be replacing the current CEO and founder, Ted Adams, who will be returning to IDW in a new role after a brief sabbatical.
HBO Europe brought on two new executives for its original programming team. Camilla Curtis was hired as script development executive to work across scripted drama for HBO Europe territories. Curtis worked on script development at ITV Studios, where she worked on drama series such as White Heat and The Jury, among others. Patricia Nieto was appointed production executive, Original Programming, for HBO España. Prior to joining HBO, Nieto worked on television projects like Dark Tower and The Last Amazon at Calle Cruzada.
Leave A Comment