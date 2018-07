Lithuania’s LNK Orders Local ‘Curvy Supermodel’ Adaptation

A local adaptation of Armoza Formats‘ reality competition Curvy Supermodel will broadcast in Lithuania on LNK in the fall. Produced by Tresor TV, the series follows models trying to change the industry as they compete for a modeling contract. Across their journey, the models are mentored and judged by an expert jury. A third season of the German local version airs today on RTLII, meanwhile a second season of the Ukranian adaptation will broadcast in September.