Jamie Oliver And Kay Madati Present MIPCOM Keynotes

MIPCOM announced that culinary TV personality Jamie Oliver and Twitter’s Kay Madati were added to this year’s Media Mastermind Keynotes’ programming. On October 15, 2018, the first day of MIPCOM, Oliver will celebrate his 20th anniversary in the TV industry, reflecting on highlights from his career. On October 16, Madati, who serves as vice president and global head of Content Partnerships at Twitter, will present a keynote titled “#ContentIsHappening,” during which he will discuss with other global media executives how content and engagement strategies. Other Media Mastermind Keynote speakers include BBC Studios’ Tim Davie and AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan.