Canal+ Acquires ‘Miguel’ From ADD Content

ADD Content inked a deal with Canal+ Group in which the French broadcaster acquired the drama series Miguel. Winner of the Special Performance prize at Canneseries, Miguel follows Tom, a gay Israeli man, as he travels to Guatemala to adopt a five-year-old orphan named Miguel. As Miguel grows older, he returns to the Central American country in search of his roots. Created by Tom Salama and Daphna Levin, the drama series was produced by Movie Plus Productions for Israeli broadcaster HOT.