NITV Presents Children’s Series ‘Rewired’

NITV will be premiering Rewired, a children’s series that focuses on Indigenous science and sustainability, on August 13, 2018. Hosted by the character Dr. Rae Johnston and her sidekick WOM-BOT X, the four-part series follows the doctor and her robot sidekick as they discover AI (Aboriginal Intelligence), which helps WOM-BOT think ethically about the world. NITV collaborated with several environmental advocates on each episode, including Rocky Dawuni and James Cameron, among others. Producer Luke Briscoe remarked, “Rewired is about providing the world with another superhero for young girls and boys to look up to that just happens to be Indigenous.”