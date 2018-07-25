Boilermaker Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Arclight Films

Boilermaker Entertainment secured a multi-picture agreement with Arclight Films. As part of the deal’s terms, Boilermaker and Arclight will develop and produce a minimum of four films across a five-year period. The two companies selected to base their first project on Mary Ting’s sci-fi novel, ISAN: International Sensory Assassin Network. Boilermaker Entertainment’s co-founders, Louis Shaw Milito and Phil Conserva, commented, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Gary [Hamilton] and Arclight Films who have a proven track-record of making captivating movies.”