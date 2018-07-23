Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios announced that chief creative officer Mark Linsey will take on new responsibilities in overseeing the Content Partnerships Group division. Starting in September, Linsey will lead the sector’s production relationships and partnerships. With his expanded role, Linsey will release his post as BBC Studios Production lead, with a new director of Content to be appointed. Additionally, BBC Studios has announced three appointments within Content Partnership. Liam Keelan, who is currently director of Scripted, Content Partnerships, will take on Scripted Portfolio director. Content Partnership’s Unscripted director Mark Reynolds will assume Unscripted Portfolio director. The role of New Form Portfolio director has yet to be filled.