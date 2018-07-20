Up The Ladder: World Media Rights

U.K.-based production house World Media Rights brought on Dean Palmer (pictured) as an executive producer for its Factual Entertainment and Project Development team. Dean previously served in consultancy roles at Lola Entertainment and Channel 5 TV’s production arm, Elephant House Productions. World Media Rights’ creative director, David McNab, remarked, “At a critical time in our Company’s expansion, Dean brings flair, experience and passion to the creative and editorial team. Dean’s cross-genre experience will help us open up new markets while maintaining exceptional program quality.”