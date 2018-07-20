Netflix Introduces Brazilian Original Series ‘The One’

Netflix confirmed its new original series, The One. Produced by Mixer Films, the six-part series is an adaptation of the Mexican series Niño Santo. The One follows three doctors who are sent to a remote village to prevent a mutation of the Zika virus. Once there, the inhabitants refuse medical aid and the doctors are left isolated. Writers Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz will develop the Brazilian version for Netflix. The One is scheduled to premiere globally on the platform in 2019.