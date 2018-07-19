Rainbow Signs Toy Deal With Toy Plus

Rainbow inked a licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based Toy Plus for the animated series 44 Cats. Toy Plus will develop a toy line based on the key characters and elements of the series, from plush collectibles to figurines, and more. As part of the deal, Simba Dickie Group will partner to serve as a distributor for Europe and the Middle East. 44 Cats follows the adventures of four feline friends who join together to form the musical band The Buffycats. Each episode explores themes of friendship as the four cats learn tolerance and acceptance. The 44 Cats toy line will be available worldwide in fall 2019.