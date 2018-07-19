eOne To Develop ‘Skin&Earth’ For TV

Entertainment One will adapt the graphic comic series Skin&Earth created by alt-pop singer Lights (pictured) for television and digital content. To be produced by Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance Productions, Skin&Earthcenters on one young woman’s journey of loneliness, deceit, and self-discovery. Chris Taylor, global president of Music at eOne, stated, “This deal between Lights and our television division is what we are all about. Our multi-layered collaboration is incredibly exciting and we are looking forward to having a front row seat as Lights takes that next step on her Skin&Earth journey.”