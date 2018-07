Insight tv Inks Distribution Deal With KPN

UHD broadcaster and producer Insight tv secured a distribution deal with the Dutch telecoms operator KPN. The agreement allows viewers in the Netherlands to access Insight tv’s 4K UHD and HD content through KPN’s IPTV service. KPN subscribers will be able to watch Insight tv’s series, including Road to Gymkhana GRiD, King of the Hammers, and DarkFEST, among others.