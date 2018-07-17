‘The Chefs’ Line’ Returns To SBS In August

SBS‘s culinary series The Chefs’ Line returns for its second season beginning August 6, 2018. Each episode finds amateur cooks competing against chefs from various backgrounds to prepare highlights from Australia’s diverse food culture. The dishes will be reviewed by three Australian culinary stars: executive chef Dan Hong, acclaimed chef Mark Olive, and food writer Melissa Leong. The Chefs’ Line is created and produced by Eureka Productions. Season one of the series has screened in over 20 territories, from the U.K. to India.